Baseball

Foresters Explode for 7 Runs in Seventh Inning, Win 9-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 28, 2018

The Foresters broke open a close game with seven runs in the seventh inning and defeated the So Cal Catch 9-3 in California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday at Pershing Park.

Logan Allen hit a three-run homer, Michael Neustifter singled in two runs and Ryan Cash and Luke Ritter each had RBI singles in the seventh.

The Foresters (18-1, 15-1 in CCL), who arrived home early Thursday morning from a road trip to Healdsburg, fell behind 1-0 in the third inning but answered in the bottom of the third. Allen doubled, moved to third on a Brandon Zaragoza groundout to second and scored on a John Jensen groundout to second.

Santa Barbara took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Utah Jones walked, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a wild pitch.

Michael Hobbs gave the Foresters a quality start on the mound. He struck out nine, allowed four hits and one run in five innings. Matt Hartman followed Hobbs and threw two scoreless innings, striking out five. He picked up the win. Kamron Fields and Chase Wallace each pitched an inning to finish out the game.

The Foresters host the Santa Maria Packers on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pershing Park.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

