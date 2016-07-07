Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Fall 4-2 to Academy Barons

Early deficit proves to be the difference during Santa Barbara’s fifth loss in its past seven games

Foresters catcher Bryan Bussey attempts to block a potential wild pitch during a game against the Academy Barons on Thursday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
Foresters catcher Bryan Bussey attempts to block a potential wild pitch during a game against the Academy Barons on Thursday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Matthew Selman, Foresters Information | July 7, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

The Foresters simply couldn’t string together hits on Thursday night and fell by a score of 4-2 to the Academy Barons at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Foresters second baseman Matt Henderson goes for the double play during the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Academy Barons.
Foresters second baseman Matt Henderson goes for the double play during the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Academy Barons. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo )

Right from the start, Santa Barbara had a rough time of it, giving up three runs in only the first inning. A leadoff triple, a ’Sters error, and a couple of passed balls were more than enough to provide the Barons with an early 3-0 lead.

Santa Barbara’s offense really struggled to get anything going for much of the rest of the game. A few nice leadoff hits were followed by strikeouts and fly outs, leaving runners stranded in each of five innings.

A bright note was that Foresters relievers again came through strong, allowing no runs in the last four frames. The trio responsible was comprised of Cody Crouse, Jackson Sigman, and Austin Schnabel, who combined for six strikeouts on the day.

The ’Sters hope to start up another long-awaited win streak with a game tonight against the Ventura Halos at 5:05 pm.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 