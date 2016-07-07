Foresters Fall 4-2 to Academy Barons

Baseball

Early deficit proves to be the difference during Santa Barbara’s fifth loss in its past seven games

The Foresters simply couldn’t string together hits on Thursday night and fell by a score of 4-2 to the Academy Barons at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Right from the start, Santa Barbara had a rough time of it, giving up three runs in only the first inning. A leadoff triple, a ’Sters error, and a couple of passed balls were more than enough to provide the Barons with an early 3-0 lead.

Santa Barbara’s offense really struggled to get anything going for much of the rest of the game. A few nice leadoff hits were followed by strikeouts and fly outs, leaving runners stranded in each of five innings.

A bright note was that Foresters relievers again came through strong, allowing no runs in the last four frames. The trio responsible was comprised of Cody Crouse, Jackson Sigman, and Austin Schnabel, who combined for six strikeouts on the day.

The ’Sters hope to start up another long-awaited win streak with a game tonight against the Ventura Halos at 5:05 pm.