Foresters Fall in 10 Innings Against Neptune Beach

Baseball

The Neptune Beach Pearl capitalized on some shaky Santa Barbara Foresters' relief pitching and took the finale of the three-game California Collegiate League series, 5-4, in 10 innings on Sunday at Pershing Park.

The Pearl’s Lucas Halstead hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the score at 3-3, and the visitors tallied two runs in the 10th on a walk, an error, wild pitch and a RBI single by James Free II.

Steven Coe scored in the bottom of the 10th on a fielder’s choice to make 5-4, but the Foresters stranded the tying run on third as the Pearl’s Justin Smith got Austin Todd to hit into a force play at second for the final out.

Halstead had a big day for the Pearl, driving in three runs. He hit a RBI single in the sixth inning to tie the score at 1-1 and belted his two-run homer off reliever Corey Herndon.

The two runs in the 10th came off Colton Follett. Blair Henley started the game for the Foresters and pitched seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing one run on five hits.

Evan Lee drove in three runs and scored a run for the Foresters, who had a three-game streak snapped.

The Foresters are back at Pershing Park on Fourth of July, taking on the Conejo Oaks at 4:30 p.m. Fans attending the game should look for alternate parking plans as the Pershing Park lot will fill up early with beachgoers.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.