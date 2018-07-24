Foresters Fall Short at MLB Academy, 5-4

Baseball

A ninth-inning rally fell short for the Santa Barbara Foresters and they dropped a 5-4 decision against the MLB Academy Barons on Tuesday in Compton.

Down 5-2, Brandon Zaragoza hit a one-out single to score Utah Jones. Kamron Fields, who singled and went to third on Zaragoza’s hit, scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game.

Logan Allen was hit by a pitch and a wild pitch moved Zaragoza and Allen to third and second. After Ryan Cash lined out to the first baseman, Luke Ritter drew a walk to load the bases for Cameron Warren with two outs.

The Barons brought in Ryan Zapata and he retired Warren to end the game.

The game was tied 2-2 when the Barons scored three runs in the sixth inning.

The Foresters (33-5) play at the MLB Academy again on Wednesday.