Baseball

Foresters Fall Short to Conejo in League Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 29, 2018 | 7:07 a.m.

The top-seeded Santa Barbara Foresters lost their first game of the California Collegiate League Tournament on Saturday and will now head to the National Baseball Congress World Series on a two-game losing streak.

The Conejo Oaks scored three runs in the first inning and held off a Foresters’ comeback to take a 3-2 decision at Cal Lutheran.

Conejo will play the Orange County Riptide for the tournament title on Sunday. Orange County scored nine runs in the eighth and beat Healdsburg, 11-9, in the other semifinal. 

Conejo pitchers Dylan Francis, Jackson Simonsgaard and Angus Denton combined to strikeout 13 and didn’t walk a batter. 

Francis pitched out of a jam in the second. With runners at third and second, he struck out the next two Forester hitters to end the inning. He also stranded a runner at second base in the third.

The Foresters put runners at third and first in the ninth, but Denton came on and struck out Kamron Fields to end the game and end Santa Barbara’s shot at winning the tournament.

The Foresters ran away with the regular season title, going 25-5. They are 34-6 overall.

Down 3-0, Santa Barbara got a run in the fourth inning on a single by Utah Jones. It cut the score to 3-2 in the fifth on a solo homer by Ryan Cash.

In Conejo's big first inning, Chase Cockrell hit a two-run double and Elijah Alexander followed with a RBI double off  Santa Barbara starter Caleb Sloan.

The Foresters open pool play at the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan,, on Friday, Aug. 3. Their other games are on Sunday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 7. The quarterfinals are Thursday, Aug. 9, the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 10th, and the NBC Championship Game is Saturday, Aug. 11.

The Foresters are making their 26th straight appearance at the NBC World Series. They've won the championship seven times.

