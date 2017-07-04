Foresters Fall to Conejo Oaks, 3-1

Baseball

The Conejo Oaks scored two runs without a hit and beat the Santa Barbara Foresters 3-1 in California Collegiate League baseball game on Fourth of July at Pershing Park.

It was the Foresters’ third straight loss against the Oaks this season.

Conejo broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning. Milo Bean was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice by Max Weinstein and scored on two wild pitches by reliever Jake Eissler.

The Oaks made it 3-1 in the seventh when Grant Mayeaux was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on an error by the first baseman on Juan Gonzalez’ ground ball and scored on Jassen Oliver’s squeeze bunt.

Santa Barbara’s only run came in the third. With two outs, Ryan Cash was hit by a pitch, went to third on a base hit by Joshua Jung and scored on Ryan Reynold’s infield single.

The Foresters threatened in the ninth as Evan Lee was hit by a pitch and Luke Ritter walked with no outs. But Robert Medel of the Oaks retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a fly out to right to end the game.

Ty Wiest pitched five solid innings for the Foresters. He gave up one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six.

The Foresters play at the Oaks in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.