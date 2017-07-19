Foresters Falter in Ninth Inning, Lose to Blues, 5-4

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters couldn’t hold a three-run lead in the ninth inning and suffered their second straight defeat.

The San Luis Obispo Blues scored four runs on six singles in the bottom of the ninth and beat the Foresters 5-4 in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Wednesday.

Joshua Jung singled home Austin Todd in the first inning for the Foresters. But the Blues responded in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer by Andrew Ramos off starter Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez turned in a solid six-inning performance. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits.

The Foresters got a run-scoring single from David Clawson and a RBI sacrifice fly by Steven Coe to take a 3-1 lead in the second. Austin Todd’s fly ball scored Coe in the fifth for a 4-1 advantage.

Kyle Smith and Nathan Wiles keep the lead intact. The Blues, however, jumped on Garrett Gayle in the ninth. He got only one out in the inning.

Tate Samuelson singled in Justin Beck for the game-winning run.

The Foresters (27-11) return to Pershing Park for their final four home games, starting Thursday against the OC Riptide at 6 p.m. They play the Conejo Oaks on Friday and finish with Saturday and Sunday games against the Blues.