Foresters Finish First Half of Season With 30th Win

Baseball

Luke Ritter continued his hot hitting for the Santa Barbara Foresters, ripping a three-run triple in the sixth inning of a 7-2 non-league baseball victory over the OC Surf on Sunday at Pershing Park.

The win was the 30th of this stirring season for the Forester, who are now 30-3 as they enter the All-Star break.

After giving up an unearned run in the first inning, Brett Standlee shut down the Surf, racking up seven strikeouts in four innings.

Michael Neustifter singled in two runs in the bottom of the first and Kamron Fields doubled and scored on an error to make it 3-1 in the second.

Ritter and John Jensen hit back-to-back singles in the fifth and Ritter scored on a Neustifter sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

Ritter came up with the bases loaded in the sixth and blasted a two-out triple to right-center field for a 7-1 advantage.’

Ritter has been on hitting tear lately. On Thursday, he hit a three-run homer in a win over Conejo Oaks and followed that up by hitting for the cycle and driving in six runs in a victory against the Orange County Riptide on Friday.

The Foresters enter a three-day break for the annual California Collegiate League Prospects Game, That game will take place on Wednesday at the MLB Academy in Compton.

Santa Barbara will be well represented with pitchers – Caleb Sloan, Jackson Wolf, Michael Hobbs, Hunter Breault, Elliott Anderson, Chase Wallace, Kamron Fields, James Notary, and Tanner Bibee – and five position players – Chase Illig, Conor Davis, Cameron Warren, Logan Allen, and Michael Neustifter.

Coach Bill Pintard will manage the CCL Nationals in the game.

