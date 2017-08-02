Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:38 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Finish Pool Play Unbeaten at NBC World Series

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 2, 2017 | 10:02 p.m.

Luke Ritter drove in three runs, and the Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Colorado Sox, 6-2, to finish 3-0 in pool play and advance to the quarterfinals at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan.

Ritter hit a sacrifice fly for a run during a four-run sixth inning and doubled in two runs in the seventh for a 6-0 lead. Joshua Jung and Spencer Steer had RBI hits in the sixth. Steer and Hank LoForte each went 2-for-4.

The Foresters banged out 13 hits in the win, which was the 100th at the NBC World Series for manager Bill Pintard.

Pintard used seven pitchers in the game.  Corey Herndon, who pitched the fifth inning, picked up the win. Jake McDonald started the game and threw three innings, allowing two hits. Kyle Smith, Herndon and Nathan Wiles each pitched a hitless inning. Braden Pearson allowed two hits in the seventh inning and Ty Wiest gave up three hits and two runs in the eighth. Roddy Medel finished out the game, allowing one hit.

The six-time champion Foresters will learn their quarterfinal opponent on Thursday. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday.

