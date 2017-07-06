Foresters Hammer Halos; Clawson Homers for 2nd Straight Day

Baseball

The bats stayed hot for the Santa Barbara Foresters as they scored 10 runs on 11 hits in a 10-5 win over the Ventura Halos in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday at Ventura College.

The Foresters were coming off an 11-1 rout of the Conejo Oaks on Wednesday.

Jake Pavletich went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs to lead the Santa Barbara offense. David Clawson had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning to get things going. It was his second homer in two days.

The Foresters scored three runs in the second inning on a RBI single by Fiske and a two-run triple by Spencer Steer.

Dayton Provost got the Halos on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Santa Barbara answered with two runs in the fifth, capitalizing on walks to Ryan Reynolds and Tyler Plantier. Pavletich singled home Reynolds and Plantier scored on a sacrifice fly by Fiske for a 7-1 lead.

The Halos picked up three runs in the seventh on three hits, a balk and an error.

The Foresters scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Jack McDonald gave Santa Barbara six solid innings. He allowed one run on two hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

The Foresters return to Pershing Park on Friday to begin a four-game homestand. They face the Arroyo Seco Saints on Friday at 6 p.m., play the Halos in a doubleheader on Saturday (1:30, 6 p.m.) and take on Arroyo Seco again on Sunday at 2 p.m.