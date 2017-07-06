Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Hammer Halos; Clawson Homers for 2nd Straight Day

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 6, 2017 | 9:29 p.m.

The bats stayed hot for the Santa Barbara Foresters as they scored 10 runs on 11 hits in a 10-5  win over the Ventura Halos in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday at Ventura College.

The Foresters were coming off an 11-1 rout of the Conejo Oaks on Wednesday.

Jake Pavletich went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs to lead the Santa Barbara offense. David Clawson had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning to get things going. It was his second homer in two days.

The Foresters scored three runs in the second inning on a RBI single by Fiske and a two-run triple by Spencer Steer.

Dayton Provost got the Halos on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Santa Barbara answered with two runs in the fifth, capitalizing on walks to Ryan Reynolds and Tyler Plantier. Pavletich singled home Reynolds and Plantier scored on a sacrifice fly by Fiske for a 7-1 lead.

The Halos picked up three runs in the seventh on three hits, a balk and an error.

The Foresters scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Jack McDonald gave Santa Barbara six solid innings. He allowed one run on two hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

The Foresters return to Pershing Park on Friday to begin a four-game homestand. They face the Arroyo Seco Saints on Friday at 6 p.m., play the Halos in a doubleheader on Saturday (1:30, 6 p.m.) and take on Arroyo Seco again on Sunday at 2 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 