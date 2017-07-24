Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Head to NBC World Series on 4-Game Win Streak

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 24, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters finished their regular season with a 4-2 win at the Conejo Oaks on Monday.

The victory sends the Foresters to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan., on a four-game win streak.

Zach Humphreys drove in two runs and Chandler Bengston lined a two-strike single in the sixth inning for a 3-1 lead. The Foresters scored their fourth run  in the ninth on three straight walks and a balk.

Conejo pitchers issued 12 walks in the game.

Santa Barbara starter Ty Wiest notched his fifth win of the season. He went five innings, striking out five, allowing five hits, and walking only one batter.

The Foresters’ defense was outstanding. It turned two double plays and got a pair of diving stops from third baseman Spencer Steer and second baseman Brody Weiss. Luke Ritter and Walker Grisanti made running catches in the outfield.

The Foresters now hit the road for Wichita, where they seek a record seventh World Series title. They open Saturday against the Derby (Kan.) Twins.

