Baseball

Foresters Held to 5 Hits in First Loss at NBC World Series

Team still wins pool, advances to Thursday quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 7, 2018 | 10:44 p.m.

Solid pitching from the Seattle Studs cooled off the Santa Barbara Foresters in the final pool-play game at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday.

Three Seattle pitchers held the Foresters to five hits in a 5-0 victory that clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, the Foresters won Pool A and advanced to a quarterfinal game on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Santa Barbara came into Tuesday’s game having scored 38 runs in two pool-play victories.

Seattle starter Alan Vasquez shut down the Foresters' offense. He went six innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and giving up one walk. Sam Hellinger and Anthony Brady combined to strike out five and allow one hit over the final three innings.

Seattle scored a run in the second and tacked on four in the seventh.

Garrett Breda hit a double deep into the left-center gap off Santa Barbara starter Brett Standlee to drive in Brennan Hancock for a 1-0 Seattle lead in the second inning.

In the seventh, Breda started with a sharp single and Jacob Hirsh followed with a bunt that the Foresters’ Dane Acker bobbled and was unable to make a play.

Acker threw a wild pitch, moving the runners to second and third. Studs center fielder Connor Savage followed with a ground ball to Utah Jones, who was able to throw a dart to catcher Slade Heggen to prevent a run from scoring.

The Studs went on to score three runs off a hit batter, two walks, and two hits.

Santa Barbara loaded the bases in the eighth but it couldn’t deliver. Jones was robbed of a two-out hit when his sinking line drive was speared by a diving Hirsh in left field.

