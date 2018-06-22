Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:35 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters’ Hit Parade Leads to 12th Straight Victory

By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 22, 2018 | 7:09 a.m.

The 12th straight win for the Santa Barbara Foresters was a hitting parade.

All 10 Santa Barbara batters got a hit, led by Tyler Hardman's three, in a 13-2 rout of the SoCal Catch on Thursday in La Mirada.

The Foresters trailed 1-0 before Easton Murrell drove in Chase Illig for the tying run and Kameron Guangorena's sacrifice fly brought home Murrell for the go-ahead run in the second inning.

Santa Barbara made it 4-1 in the fourth. Hardman started the inning with a single, Brandon Zaragoza and Logan Allen reached base on consecutive bunt singles and Ryan Cash forced in Hardman when he was took a pitch on the ankle. Zaragoza scored on a sacrfice fly by John Jensen.

Following a Catch homer in the sixth inning, Michael Neustifter belted a solo blast to left field for a 5-2 lead. Two batters later Guangorena hit a two-run blast. Guangorena just graduated from St. John Bosco High in Bellflower and was a 36-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays

Leading 7-2,  Santa Barbara's bats continued to pound Catch pitching in the eighth and ninth innings. Parker Upton smoked a triple down the right-field line to score Allen, who singled and stole second. Upton came home on a wild pitch.

In the ninth, Zaragoza  and Allen and RBI singles, and two more runs scored on a groundout and wild pitch. 

Starting pitcher Michael Hobbs threw five strong innings to pick up th win.

The Foresters are back at Pershing Park on Friday, playing the Catch at 6 p.m.

