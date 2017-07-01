Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Hold On in Ninth Inning, Beat Neptune Beach 7-6

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 1, 2017 | 9:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters held off the Neptune Beach Pearl in the ninth inning to escape with a 7-6 baseball victory in California Collegiate League inter-division game on Saturday at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara scored three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead. But Neptune Beach threatened in the ninth. The Pearl’s Tim Lichty led off with a single, went to second on a balk by Foresters reliever Garrett Gaye and scored on a two-out single by Jordan Williams to make it a one-run game.

Jacob Chappell drew a walk and Gayle was called for another balk, putting runners at second and third. Gayle kept his composure and got Michael Woodworth to fly out to right field to end the game.

There was plenty of action in the second game of the three-game series between the Pearl of the CCL North and the Foresters at Pershing. Each team had 11 hits, and the Foresters hit two triples — one by Joshua Jung in the seventh that drove in two runs and another by Austin Todd in the eighth that brought in a run.

Todd had two hits and scored two runs, Luke Ritter went 3-for-5 with a RBI and Ryan Reynolds had two hits and scored a run.

The Pearl broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with three runs on RBI hits by James Free II, Lichty and Cooper Morrison.

Santa Barbara got one run back in the bottom of the fifth, when Spencer Steer scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. The Foresters then erupted in the seventh against Pearl reliever Grant Stone, who relieved Andrew Davis in the sixth inning.

The final game of the series is Sunday at 2 p.m.

