Foresters’ Hugs for Cubs Spreads Christmas Cheer

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team knows all about teamwork, so it’s fitting the national champion team’s Hugs for Cubs cancer and community support program teamed up again with Compass Real Estate to bring trees, lights and gingerbread house kits to Central Coast families in need.

“My house smells so good. Thank you for the awesome tree,” said Becky A. after a group of baseball-loving elves brought her family a tree. “I’ve not really been in the holiday spirit this year, but getting the tree delivered is beautiful. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

The Hugs for Cubs team will also be providing Christmas presents to other families using donations from Compass when they visit Cottage Hospital later this month.

“Winning our seventh national championship was an amazing thrill,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “But seeing the smiling faces of families as we bring trees is even more satisfying. We’re proud to work with Compass on this fun Christmas tradition.”

“Some families had never had a tree and one family had never had a real tree, just a table top, it was quite the feel good day,” said Christina Songer, Foresters Board president.

“It is overwhelming to see the struggles these families are going through as their children go through treatment,” she said. “It was great to bring some Christmas cheer to the kids and their families.”

For more information on the Hugs for Cubs or to learn how to help, visit http://sbforesters.org/hugs-for-cubs/.

— Jim Buckley for Santa Barbara Foresters.