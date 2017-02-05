Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Induct 2006 Championship Team into Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia gives keynote speech at Saturday night banquet

The 2006 team’s induction marks the first time a whole team was honored in the Hall of Fame. Click to view larger
The 2006 team’s induction marks the first time a whole team was honored in the Hall of Fame. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | February 5, 2017 | 1:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ Hall of Fame just became much bigger.

Nearly 11 years after winning the National Baseball Congress World Series for the first time in franchise history (the first of six eventual titles, with the most recent coming last summer), each member of the 2006 team was inducted into the hall on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia was the featured speaker, as friends, family and fans gathered at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The event featured a live and silent auction, as well as a buffet-style dinner provided by local restaurants and wineries.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard reflected on the importance of the 2006 team, saying: “They were the very first ones that won. Since then we’ve been in six national championship games and we haven’t lost. We have high goals and high standards. Winning’s fun and putting Santa Barbara on the map is great.”

Dylan Axelrod, five-year major leaguer for the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds, was one of the local favorites on that legendary 2006 team. Axelrod grew up in Santa Barbara, playing baseball at Santa Barbara High and City College before joining the Foresters. Axelrod and teammate Andre Miller are the only two Foresters to hold two spots in the Hall of Fame as individuals and members of a team.

“Seeing the faces is really awesome,” explained Axelrod. “It’s really special being honored for this more than ten years later. This was a special group.”

Alongside honoring the Hall’s inductees, the event was largely focused around “Hugs for Cubs,” the charity started by Pintard and his late son Eric Pintard. The charity focuses on providing support for local youths inflicted with cancer.

L.A. Angels manager Mike Scioscia (left) Foresters skipper Bill Pintard pose for a photo. Scioscia owns a share of the Conejo Oaks, a rival of the Foresters. Click to view larger
L.A. Angels manager Mike Scioscia (left) Foresters skipper Bill Pintard pose for a photo. Scioscia owns a share of the Conejo Oaks, a rival of the Foresters. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)

“I love what they do for the community,” said Axelrod of the Foresters organization. “More than the winning, it’s about this community with Hugs for Cubs and youth baseball. Being from here, it means a lot to me.”

Scioscia’s inspirational speech reflected Axelrod’s sentiments, offering up proverbial advice such as “baseball brings us together...,” “we’re role models in everyday life...” and “don’t be embarrassed to go out there and try and win.” Scioscia advocated for more participation in community service, urging the crowd, “wherever you live, get involved. That’s the biggest difference you can make.”

After a brief Q&A, Scioscia turned the floor over to the live auction, although he couldn’t resist getting involved when his own donated item came up, taking over the role of auctioneer much to the delight of the crowd.

After a change in the field-use policy at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, the Foresters home for 25 years, the team is in the process of relocating to an undetermined park.

“We’re working really hard and we should hopefully have it finalized in the next couple weeks,” claimed Pintard. “We’re not leaving Santa Barbara, we’re not going anywhere. We’re looking for another championship.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Each on the Foresters six National Baseball Congress World Series trophies were on display. Click to view larger
Each on the Foresters six National Baseball Congress World Series trophies were on display. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 