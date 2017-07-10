Foresters Jump on Ventura Halos Early in Winning 7th in a Row

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters built a 7-1 lead after five innings and rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Ventura Halos in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Monday at Ventura College.

It was the seventh straight win for the Foresters and the fifth game during the streak they’ve scored 10 or more runs. They’d done it twice previously against the Halos (10-5 and 11-5).

“It would have been easy to have a letdown in this game, playing a team we’d beaten a few times,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. “But we came out right away and put pressure on them, scored early, and pitched well.”

The Foresters scored three runs in the first inning. Lead-off batter Joey Fiske scored on a wild pitch after being hit by a pitch and moving to third on a single by Hank LoForte. LoForte stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a squeeze play executed by David Clawson, who was thrown out at first. Evan Lee singled, stole second and came home for the third run of the inning on a single by Walker Grisanti.

Joshua Jung singled home Steven Coe in the second inning and Grisanti drove in Lee with a base hit in the third. Clawson doubled in Jung in the fourth and Jimmy Galusky brought in Lee in the fifth.

“This is one of the deepest teams we’ve had in a while.” Pintard said. “We lost [Ryan] Reynolds for a while but we had guys step up to do the job. We’ve got good bats and good attitudes throughout the roster.”

Jung had three hits for the Foresters and Grisanti and LoForte collected two apiece.

Ty Wiest starter on the mound and pitched six innings to earn the win. He struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter, gave up five hits and two runs.

“We pitched really well. Ty Wiest had a very good game and both guys who came on after him, Jake Eissler and Garrett Gayle, were very solid. Overall, I have to say I was really impressed with the effort of everyone tonight,” said Pintard.

The Foresters now head into the All-Star break.

Pintard will be managing in Wednesday’s All-Star Game at the MLB Academy in Compton.

“The All-Star break is a welcomed break for everyone,” Pintard said. “The guys can get some rest and go fishing or surfing and enjoy Santa Barbara. But it’s not all play. On Tuesday, we are doing a United Way clinic for kids at Aliso School in Carpinteria, then on Thursday, we have our annual Cottage Hospital visit. And, of course, the seven guys in the All-Star Game have a very full day on Wednesday, which starts with a Scout's Day event.”

