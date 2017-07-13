Foresters Keep the Beat Going, Win 8th Straight

Baseball

The California Collegiate League All-Star Break didn’t cool off the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Santa Barbara banged out nine hits and beat the PUF Capitalists, 9-2, for its eighth straight win on Thursday night at Pershing Park.

The Foresters capitalized on an error by the right fielder on Zach Humphreys single in the second inning. Spencer Steer, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, scored on the error. Jimmy Galusky singled with one out to drive in Humphreys for a 2-0 lead.

The Foresters scored five runs in the fourth. Galusky and David Hamilton had RBI singles, Hank LoForte singled in two runs and Austin Todd followed with a run-scoring double.

A bases-loaded walk to John McMillon scored the eighth run in the eighth inning.

Jake McDonald overcame five walks in five innings and earned the pitching win. He struck out seven and allowed only one hit. Kyle Smith, Braden Pearson, James Morris and Jake Eissler each threw an inning of relief.

