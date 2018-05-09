Foresters Make Pitch for Hall of Fame Night

With baseball season heating up, the Santa Barbara Foresters team is gearing up for its opening day on June 8. To get fans ready, the team is holding its annual Hot Stove Hall of Fame Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

Original Foresters player Bill Oakley Sr. and longtime volunteer Jim Buckley will be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

A special remembrance will be held for host family men John McManigal and Mark Montgomery, who lost their lives in the Montecito debris-flow disaster.

Special guest Gaby Halcovich, a former ’Ster, will talk about the late, great college baseball coach Augie Garrido, who sent many great players to the Foresters.

“It’s going to be a terrific night for baseball,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard, who picked up his 900th win as leader of the team in 2017.

“Just like a baseball game, there will be hard moments, when we remember John, Mark and Augie, but there will be moments of triumph, when we honor Bill and Jim. I hope all our fans can come out and be part of this great event,” he said.

Fans will be able to pick up season schedules, meet coaches and players, and get ready for the team’s second season at Pershing Park. Team merchandise will be for sale, including new 2018 Foresters caps.

Tickets include dinner provided by local restaurant sponsors, wine tasting, and soft drinks. A no-host bar will be open as well.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Adult tickets are $25; kids 6-14, $15; and kids 5 and under, free. For more, visit www.sbforesters.org or email [email protected]

— Santa Barbara Foresters.