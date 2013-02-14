Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:32 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 

Foresters ‘On Deck’ for Beer-Tasting Event to Benefit Hugs for Cubs

By Jim Buckley for the Santa Barbara Foresters | February 14, 2013 | 11:34 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, beer lovers and baseball fans are invited to take part in a celebration of the Santa Barbara Foresters’ 2012 national championship.

Taking place on the deck at Chuck’s Waterfront Grill at the Santa Barbara Harbor, the event will raise funds to support Hugs for Cubs, the Foresters’ program to help children and families struggling with cancer. Local breweries, including Firestone Walker, Telegraph, Island, Figueroa Mountain and Surf, will offer selections of their finest beer; Chuck’s Waterfront Grill will provide tasty bites to pair with the beer.

“As spring training gets under way, this is a great way for us to meet with our fans, talk about the upcoming season and help Hugs for Cubs,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard, who has led the summer baseball team to four national championships since 2006, including back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. “We are truly a community team, and events like this one are a great way to connect with fans.”

“We love what Bill and his Foresters teams have done for Santa Barbara and especially for kids battling cancer,” said Steve Hyslop of Chuck’s Waterfront Grill. “We’re proud to participate, teaming up to benefit Hugs for Cubs. Join us by the boats to sample sliders and local beers, and raise a toast to the Foresters.”

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., and tickets are limited (our last wine tasting event sold out!). Tickets cost $25 if purchased in advance or $30 on the day of event. For tickets, call Chuck’s Waterfront at 805.564.1200; click here for more information.

— Jim Buckley represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.

 
