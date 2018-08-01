Foresters Open NBC World Series on Friday Against Lonestar, Texas

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters will open the National Baseball Congress World Series against Lonestar, Texas on Friday in Wichtia, Kan.

The Foresters were placed in Pool A with Lonestar, the Dodge City A's (Kansas) and the Seattle Studs (Washington).

Their opener is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. PDT on Friday. The next game is Sunday and their final pool-play game is Tuesday, Aug. 7. All the games will be aired on AM 1290, with the times of the second and third games to be determined.



The NBC World Series consists of four pools of four teams each. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Quarterfinals.