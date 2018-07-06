Foresters Pay for Their Mistakes, Lose 8-7 to Arroyo Seco in 10 Innings

Baseball

Conor Davis hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning, but the Foresters committed an error in the top of 10th inning that allowed the Arroyo Seco Saints to score an 8-7 decision over Santa Barbara in a California Collegiate League contest on Thursday at Pershing Park.

It was only the third loss of the season for the Foresters, who are now 23-3 on the season and 17-3 in the CCL.

Christian Moya and Nic Lacayo hit back-to-back singles for the Saints off Santa Barbara reliever Chase Wallace with out in the 10th. Drew Cowley hit a grounder to second base, giving the Foresters a chance at a double play. They got the force at second but then threw the ball away, allowing Moya to score the go-ahead run.

Down 3-1, the Foresters got one run back in the third when Davis singled home Luke Ritter, who reached base on an error, went to second on a walk to Chase Illig and advanced to third on a flyball by Michael Neustifter.

The Foresters took a 5-3 lead in the fifth as Ryan Cash scored on a wild pitch and Neustifter hit a two-run double.

Arroyo Seco struck for four runs in the sixth, taking advantage of a couple of Forester errors. Santa Barbara made five errors in the game.

Brennan McKenzie and John Thomas had RBI doubles and Cameron Briggs singled in a run for the Saints, giving them a 7-5 lead.

Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Allen in the sixth to make it 7-6, and Davis hit his solo homer to knot the score, 7-7, in the eighth.

The Foresters continued their homestand on Friday against the Academy Barons at 6 p.m.

