Foresters Play Everett Merchants in NBC World Series Quarterfinals

The Santa Barbara Foresters will take on the Everett Merchants of Washington in the quarterfinals of the National Baseball Congress World Series on Friday in Wichita, Kan., at 11 a.m. PDT

The Foresters, seeking a NBC World Series-record seventh title, went 3-0 to win Pool C of the tournament. The Merchant finished 2-1 and finished second in Pool A behind the Kansas Stars, a team of former Major League Baseball players. Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones just joined the team for the playoffs.

If the Foresters win, they would play in the semifinals on Saturday at either 4:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. The championship game is Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

