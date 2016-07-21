Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Playing Final Games at UCSB Stadium This Weekend

With a change in field-use policy at UCSB, team must find a new home for next season and beyond

The Santa Barbara Foresters will play their final four games at Caesar Uyesaka this weekend. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Foresters will play their final four games at Caesar Uyesaka this weekend. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 21, 2016 | 1:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team is nearing the end of its regular season and its ballpark arrangement with UC Santa Barbara.

The Foresters announced Thursday that Sunday's July 24 game against the San Luis Obispo Blues will be their final game at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

A change in field-use policy at UCSB has left the Foresters looking for a new home field for next season and beyond. The Foresters have played at the on-campus ballpark for 25 years.

“We've had an amazing run here and we are so blessed that so many fans have supported us at Caesar Uyesaka for so many years,” longtime Foresters manager Bill Pintard said.

Bill Pintard will lead his squad into their final four games at Caesar Uyesaka.
Bill Pintard will lead his squad into their final four games at Caesar Uyesaka.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

“But it’s become clear that we have to make a change due to UCSB field-use policies, so we’re exploring all our options. For the moment, though, we’re focused on the 2016 season and trying to bring another championship to our fans throughout the community.”

The Foresters will be seeking their sixth National Baseball Congress National Championship when they head to the tournament in Wichita, Kan. in two weeks. It will be their 24th straight tournament appearance.

The Foresters have four games remaining in the regular season: Friday at the San Luis Obispo Blues, Saturday and Sunday at home against the Blues and Wednesday at the Ventura Halos.

The always-positive Pintard has fond memories of playing at Caesar Uyesaka and is excited about going out on a high note.

"We've had many great experiences playing on this field over the years and we're looking to put ourselves in a position to win another (California Collegiate League) championship this weekend," he said after Wednesday's win over the SoCal Halos. "With only four games remaining, we're playing some of our best ball of the year and we're right where we want to be."

The Foresters started at Caesar Uyesaka in 1991 under founder Bob Townsend. Pintard took over in 1995 and under his leadership the Foresters have won the NBC World Series National Championship five times: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2014. They are 19-time California Collegiate League champions.

In the Foresters' quarter century at Caesar Uyesaka, fans have had the opportunity to watch several future major leaguers play.

“We change players almost every year,” added Pintard, “so the organization is used to dealing with new things.  However, while this will be a tremendous challenge for our organization, we’ll handle it with the same class and enthusiasm we bring to everything about Foresters baseball. I hope all our fans can join us this weekend for a final salute.”

The Foresters play Saturday at 5 pm and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Reporter Blake DeVine contributed to this story.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

