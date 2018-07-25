Foresters Pound 15 hits, 5 Triples in Blowout Win Over Barons

Baseball

The Foresters blasted five triples and six players drove in runs in a 13-4 rout of the MLB Academy Barons on Wednesday in Compton.

Michael Neustifter led the way for Santa Barbara, hitting two triples and knocking in three runs.

Logan Allen, Luke Ritter and Connor Woods also hit triples. Allen, Cash and Woods each had two RBI and Utah Jones and Brandon Zargoza drove in one run apiece. The Foresters banged out 15 hits.

The Foresters scored four runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie. They added two in the third and one in the fourth to increase the lead 8-1.

Elliott Anderson, who replaced starter Kamron Fields in the fifth inning, picked up the win. Anderson threw two innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

Dane Acker allowed one hit in two innings and Chase Walker pitched a hitless ninth.

The Forester (34-5) play their final home game Thursday against the Santa Barbara Grizzlies at Pershing Park.

On Saturday and Sunday, they’ll play in the California Collegiate League playoffs at Cal Lutheran before heading to Wichita, Kan., for the National Baseball Congress World Series.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.