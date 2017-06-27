Foresters Pound SLO Blues Early in 10-2 Victory

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters came out swinging and jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead against the San Luis Obispo Blues and romped to a 10-2 win in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Tuesday.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Santa Barbara.

The Foresters ripped two doubles and a triple in their first at bat. Leadoff hitter Ryan Cash drew a walk, advanced to third on a double by Austin Todd and scored the first run on a balk against Blues’ starter Cameron Schneider. Clean-up hitter Ryan Reynolds doubled home Todd and Evan Lee followed with a RBI triple. A single by David Clawson scored Lee for the fourth run.

That was plenty of support for Santa Barbara starter Ty Wiest. He threw six shutout innings, striking out seven, allowing three hits and no walks.

The Foresters added two runs in the seventh. Joshua Jung had a RBI single and Luke Ritter drew a bases-loaded walk to make a 6-0 game.

San Luis Obispo picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh against Foresters’ reliever Evan Kravetz on two hits, a walk and an error.

Lee hit a RBI single and Walker Grisanti drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth to put the Foresters ahead 8-2. They added two more runs in the ninth on hits by Cash and Joey Fiske.

Cash had two hits, a walk and scored three runs, Todd also scored there times and had a single, double and a walk. Lee and Clawson each had a pair of hits. The Foresters banged out 13 hits in the game.

John McMillon closed out the game for Santa Barbara, allowing one hit in two shutout innings

The Foresters play at San Luis Obispo again on Wednesday.