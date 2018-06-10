Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:22 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Pound Healdsburg in California Collegiate League Opener

By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 10, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.

The Foresters held off a comeback by the Healdsburg Prune Packers and won their California Collegiate League baseball opener, 11-7, at Pershing Park on Sunday.

John Jensen, Chase Illig and Isaac Coffey all had three hits, and Jensen, Illig and Luke Ritter each drove in two runs,. Illig belted a solo homer for a 4-1 lead in the third inning and Jensen hit a two-out, two-run triple to give Santa Barbara a 6-1 lead in the sixth.

A sacrifice fly by Christian Gambale made it 7-1 in the fifth before Healdsburg erupted for five runs in the sixth. The Packers capitalized on an error and scored five runs off reliever Caleb Sloan to make it a one-run game, 7-6.

The Foresters responded with three runs in  the bottom of the inning. Andrew Wiss hit a ground-rule double and stole third, Logan Allen drew a walk and Ritter doubled both of them home. Jensen reached base on a bunt, Coffey walked to load the bases and Utah Jones drew a walk to score Ritter, raising the lead to 10-6.

Santa Barbara (3-0, 1-0) banged out 17 hits in the game and stole six bases against the previously unbeaten Packers (6-1, 2-1)

Oklahoma State sophomore Brett Standlee started for the Foresters and exhibited good control, notching six strikeouts while allowing just two hits over three innings of one-run ball.

Michael Hobbs turned in two scoreless frames for his Foresters debut in relief of Standlee and picked up the win.

Tennessee right-hander Chase Wallace earned the save.

The Foresters have an off-day on Monday before hitting the road to face the Arroyo Seco Saints for a two-game series starting Tuesday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 