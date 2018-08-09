Thursday, August 9 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Pull Off Dramatic 9th-Inning Rally to Reach NBC World Series Semifinals

Ryan Cash Click to view larger
Ryan Cash, shown from an earlier game, delivered the game-winning hit to put the Foresters in the NBC World Series semifinals. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 9, 2018 | 8:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters put together a dramatic comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring three runs to beat the San Diego Stars, 7-6, in the quarterfinals of the National Baseball Congress World Series on Thursday in Wichita, Kan.

Ryan Cash hit a bases-loaded single to score Brandon Lewis for the winning run. 

The victory puts the Foresters in the semifinals on Friday night against the San Antonio Angels. The game time (5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. PDT) will be determined early Friday.

Santa Barbara fell behind 6-4 after Ben Bruff hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Nico O’Donnell retired the Stars in order in the top of the ninth, and the Foresters came up with their postseason on the line.

Elijah Alexander led off with a single against San Diego reliever Michael Horton, and Horton immediately left the game with an injury. Logan Allen was hit by a pitch from Dalton Manley and Lewis drew a walk from Ben Bruff to load the bases.

Luke Ritter brought home Alexander on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5. Patrick Mathis was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases and Michael Neustifter drew a walk from Bruff to force in Allen for the tying run.

Cash stepped into the batter’s box and smacked the first pitch he saw into right field to drive in Lewis for the game-winning run.

The Foresters led 2-0 on a Ritter sacrifice fly in the first and a solo homer by Lewis in the third.

San Diego erupted for four runs off starter Bryce Elder in the fifth inning. Johnny Valdez blasted a two-run homer and Cabot Van Till hit a two-run triple.

The Foresters tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Alexander scored on a wild pitch and Mathis hit a RBI double.

The semifinal appearance marks the 16th time in 17 seasons that the Foresters have finished among the top four teams in the nation.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

