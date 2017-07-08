Foresters Pull Out Victory in Bottom of the Ninth

Baseball

David Hamilton raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 2-1 baseball victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints of Pasadena on Friday at Pershing Park.

Hamilton was pinch running for Zach Humphreys, who led off the inning with a walk. Hamilton moved to second on Jake Paveletich bunt. The Saints walked Jimmy Galusky, and Arroyo Seco pitcher Joshua Walker threw a wild pitch that advanced to the runners to third and second. Another Walker wild pitch brought home Hamilton for the game winner.

The Foresters received outstanding pitching in the win. Starter Tanner Lawson struck out nine in the first four innings and didn't walk a batter in his five innings of work. Kyle Smith, Jake Eissler and John McMillon didn't allow a walk and combined to strike out eight.

The Saints scored their run off McMillon in the top of the ninth on a Corey Harrell home run, That tied the score at 1-1.

McMillon kept his composure and finished out the inning.

“He was very calm,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard told sbforesters.org. “I thought he could have come unraveled, but he didn’t. He kept his composure out there. The pitch he threw wasn’t right down the middle, so sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the batter.”

The Foresters (19-9) host the Ventura Halos for doubleheader on Saturday at Pershing Park. The first game starts at 1:30 p.m.