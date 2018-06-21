Foresters Rally for 11th Straight Victory

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters faced their first deficit of the season, falling behind 3-0 against the SoCal Catch on Wednesday in La Mirada.

Their response: No problem.

Chase Illig hit a pair of home runs and drove in the tying run to start a five-run eighth inning, leading the Foresters to a 7-3 comeback win.

It was the 11th straight victory to start the season for Santa Barbara.

Illig hit solo blasts in the fourth and sixth innings after SoCal scored three runs in the second inning.

In the eighth, the Foresters loaded the bases and Illig got his third RBI, driving in Logan Allen with a fielder's choice to even the score at 3-3. Tyler Hardman followed with a two-run single and Andrew Wiss tripled in two more runs.

It was the last game for Wiss and Christian Gambale, who return to their duties at the Air Force Academy.

Pitchers Hunter Breault, Miles Sandum and Bailey Reed shut down the Catch, and Chase Wallace survived a scare in the ninth to end the game.

The two teams play again on Thursday. The game can be heard on AM 1290.

