Foresters Ready to Take Revamped Field at Pershing Park

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters bring baseball back to the Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend as they begin their 2017 home schedule at their new summer home: Pershing Park.

The six-time national champions play the OC Riptide at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s game will be at 6, while Sunday’s contest begins at 2 p.m. Pershing Park is located at the corner of Cabrillo and Castillo streets, across from the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The opening homestand will mark the culmination of months of effort by Foresters staff, volunteers, Santa Barbara city officials, and SBCC administrators to make this dream come true.

The Foresters previously played at UCSB's Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

“It takes teamwork to win championships, and it took great teamwork to get this project finished,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “The process of teaming up with the city, the Parks and Rec Department, Santa Barbara City College, Major League Softball, and community leaders showed that the system works. If you all pull together toward a common goal, you can accomplish great things.”

Pintard spearheaded a group of dedicated volunteers who spent hours upgrading and polishing the diamond itself. The field now sports all-dirt basepaths between home, first, and third; a revamped infield surface and a better warning track. Plus, staff and interns will create the full Foresters experience during the games, noted Foresters board president Christina Songer. “It will be new and different from what fans have enjoyed before, but we’ll build the same fun, family atmosphere at Pershing that the Foresters have always had. The kids will enjoy the games and chasing foul balls, while everyone will enjoy tasty food, and, adults will be able to have a beer while they watch the games, too.”

The city and the Foresters hope the harborside location will bring more and more people to the park to help maximize use of this downtown jewel. Locals and visitors will enjoy the game’s great mountain views, perhaps after visiting the harbor or waterfront before the evening games.

The diamonds at Pershing Park have long been home to SBCC baseball and softball. The park has also seen football games, soccer tournaments, festivals, and, of course, on Fourth of July.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for all games; season passes are also available. Single-game adult tickets are $6, seniors and kids 5-12 are $3 and kids under 5 are free. An individual season pass is $99 and a family pass (good for two adults and two kids under 18) is $199.

For more information and a complete schedule of the games, visit www.sbforesters.org.