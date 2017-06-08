Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Ready to Take Revamped Field at Pershing Park

Foresters manager Bill Pintard spearheaded a dedicated group of volunteers to work and improve the field conditions at Pershing Park. Click to view larger
Foresters manager Bill Pintard spearheaded a dedicated group of volunteers to work and improve the field conditions at Pershing Park. (Courtesy photo)
By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | June 8, 2017 | 6:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters bring baseball back to the Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend as they begin their 2017 home schedule at their new summer home: Pershing Park.

The six-time national champions play the OC Riptide at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s game will be at 6, while Sunday’s contest begins at 2 p.m. Pershing Park is located at the corner of Cabrillo and Castillo streets, across from the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The opening homestand will mark the culmination of months of effort by Foresters staff, volunteers, Santa Barbara city officials, and SBCC administrators to make this dream come true.

The Foresters previously played at UCSB's Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

“It takes teamwork to win championships, and it took great teamwork to get this project finished,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “The process of teaming up with the city, the Parks and Rec Department, Santa Barbara City College, Major League Softball, and community leaders showed that the system works. If you all pull together toward a common goal, you can accomplish great things.”

Pintard spearheaded a group of dedicated volunteers who spent hours upgrading and polishing the diamond itself. The field now sports all-dirt basepaths between home, first, and third; a revamped infield surface and a better warning track. Plus, staff and interns will create the full Foresters experience during the games, noted Foresters board president Christina Songer. “It will be new and different from what fans have enjoyed before, but we’ll build the same fun, family atmosphere at Pershing that the Foresters have always had. The kids will enjoy the games and chasing foul balls, while everyone will enjoy tasty food, and, adults will be able to have a beer while they watch the games, too.”

The city and the Foresters hope the harborside location will bring more and more people to the park to help maximize use of this downtown jewel. Locals and visitors will enjoy the game’s great mountain views, perhaps after visiting the harbor or waterfront before the evening games.

The diamonds at Pershing Park have long been home to SBCC baseball and softball. The park has also seen football games, soccer tournaments, festivals, and, of course, on Fourth of July.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for all games; season passes are also available. Single-game adult tickets are $6, seniors and kids 5-12 are $3 and kids under 5 are free. An individual season pass is $99 and a family pass (good for two adults and two kids under 18) is $199.

For more information and a complete schedule of the games, visit www.sbforesters.org.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 