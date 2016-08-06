Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Foresters Roll in NBC World Series Opener

By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | August 6, 2016 | 8:06 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. —  A four-run first inning sparked the Santa Barbara Foresters o a 9-0 win over the Haysville Aviators in the first game of the National Baseball Congress World Series on Friday night.

Foresters third baseman Bret Boswell cracked a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the scoring, giving the Foresters a “walk-off” win due to the tournament’s “mercy” rule.

Bret Boswell hit a three-run homer and drove five runs to pace the Foresters offense. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

This was the first of three pool-play games for the Foresters, who are seeking their sixth NBC World Series title.

Boswell was the hitting star, driving in five runs. He started the Foresters’ scoring with a two-run double in the first inning that followed back-to-back walks to Matt Henderson and Kyle Isbel. Dylan Paul then drove Boswell in with a single on the first pitch he saw. After Paul stole second, new Foresters centerfielder Joe Moroney drove in Paul. Moroney joined Santa Barbara from the University of Kansas to replace the injured Evan Cassalotto. The newest ’Ster proved to be a great pickup, as he had three hits, a pair of stolen bases, and scored a run.

“We had big two-out hits early in the game, from Dylan Paul and Joe Moroney,” said manager Bill Pintard. “We ran the bases very well. Their pitcher [Denson Hull] was their star all year long, but we were patient and got great at-bats against him. Our guys were really locked in.”

As he was in the opening game of the CCL playoffs last weekend, Kyle Johnston was dominant on the mound for Santa Barbara. He held the Aviators to only two hits in six innings. Johnston walked three but struck out seven. Ryan Shetter took over for the seventh, and was scheduled to be the first of three Santa Barbara relievers, but Boswell ended proceedings early.

Pintard and the team are happy to be back in familiar territory, this being the Foresters’ 24th visit to the NBC World Series. “It’s really great to be here,” he said. “We saw a lot of local fans rooting for us here. We’re visiting the hospital on Wednesday. It’s always a great experience for our players.”

The experience continues on Sunday as the Foresters face a team from Texas in game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Santa Barbara time.

