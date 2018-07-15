Foresters Roll Past Valley Bears, 17-0

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters took advantage of a fatigued Valley Bears team and won a 17-0 non-league baseball game at Pershing Park on Saturday evening.

The Bears were a late replacement for the San Diego Reign, who were unable to make the trip to Santa Barbara. The Bears, who were returning home to Fresno after playing a doubleheader in Los Angeles, agreed to play.

The Foresters capitalized on three walks and an error and scored five runs in the second inning. Utah Jones cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Two more errors, a walk and a three-run double by Kamron Fields made it 8-0 after three innings. The Bears commited five errors in the game.

John Jensen had three hits and Utah Jones, Conor Davis and Fields each collected two hits for Santa Barbara.

Forester pitchers Caleb Sloan, Conner Woods and Miles Sandum combined for 12 strikeouts, led by Wood’s six in three innings of work.

The win gives the Foresters a 29-3 record.

