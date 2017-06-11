Foresters Run Out of Pitchers, Lose 7-1

Baseball

The pitching-thin Santa Barbara Foresters lost a 7-1 decision against the Ventura Pirates in a non-league baseball game Sunday afternoon at Pershing Park.

The Foresters started left-hander Ian Churcnill, who graduated from San Marcos on Thursday. Churchill threw three shutout innings before Ventura got to him for two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth inning. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five in 4.2 innings.

Ventura scored two more runs in the seventh off Jake Kelly and picked up single runs off Brody Weiss and Matt Whitney, who are both position players.

Santa Barbara’s lone run came in the sixth inning on a double by Luke Ritter, a steal of third and a RBI single by John Jensen.

The Foresters are expecting several of their players to join the team for this week’s games. They are back in action Tuesday against the Southern Cal Catch in La Mirada. The next home game is Friday against Southern Nevada at 6 p.m.

