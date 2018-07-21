Saturday, July 21 , 2018, 12:37 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Score Early to Support Kamron Fields in 12-6 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 21, 2018 | 7:21 a.m.

Instead of running down fly balls in center field, Karmon Fields was front and center as the starting pitcher for the Santa Barbara Foresters on Friday against the Orange County Surf.

Fields pitched four innings, striking out eight while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in a 12-6 win at Pershing Park.

Fields, a freshman from the University of Texas, saw some action on the mound this season for the Longhorns, but he’s played more outfield for the Foresters.

His teammates provided him with an early lead. Logan Allen tripled in the first inning and scored on Cameron Warren’s groundout in the first inning. In the second, Warren hit a two-run single and Tyler Hardman and Turner Gauntt had RBI singles, giving the Foresters a 5-1 lead.

Santa Barbara blew the game open in the fourth, scoring six runs. Warren drove in his fourth run of the game with a double, Ryan Cash and Logan Allen collected RBI singles, Michael Neustifter had a RBI double and scored on a passed ball and Brandon Zaragoza stole home after doubling and moving to third on Cash’s single.

The Foresters hammered out 15 hits in improving their season record to 32-3.

They return to Pershing Park on Saturday for a game against the Conejo Oaks.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 