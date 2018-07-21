Foresters Score Early to Support Kamron Fields in 12-6 Win

Baseball

Instead of running down fly balls in center field, Karmon Fields was front and center as the starting pitcher for the Santa Barbara Foresters on Friday against the Orange County Surf.

Fields pitched four innings, striking out eight while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in a 12-6 win at Pershing Park.

Fields, a freshman from the University of Texas, saw some action on the mound this season for the Longhorns, but he’s played more outfield for the Foresters.

His teammates provided him with an early lead. Logan Allen tripled in the first inning and scored on Cameron Warren’s groundout in the first inning. In the second, Warren hit a two-run single and Tyler Hardman and Turner Gauntt had RBI singles, giving the Foresters a 5-1 lead.

Santa Barbara blew the game open in the fourth, scoring six runs. Warren drove in his fourth run of the game with a double, Ryan Cash and Logan Allen collected RBI singles, Michael Neustifter had a RBI double and scored on a passed ball and Brandon Zaragoza stole home after doubling and moving to third on Cash’s single.

The Foresters hammered out 15 hits in improving their season record to 32-3.

They return to Pershing Park on Saturday for a game against the Conejo Oaks.

