Foresters Score Two in Ninth, Beat San Luis Obispo Blues, 4-3

Baseball

The Foresters pulled out a dramatic road win against the San Luis Obispo Blues, rallying for two runs in the ninth inning for a 4-3 victory in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Monday.

Down 3-2, the Foresters loaded the bases on a single by Utah Jones, an error on Kamron Field’s bunt and an intentional walk to pinch hitter Michael Neustifter. Logan Allen was plucked by a pitch in the helmet, forcing in Jones for the tying run. Ryan Cash followed with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Fields for the go-ahead run.

The Blues put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but James Notary came on and got a strike out to end the game.

The Foresters improve to 21-2 and 18-2 in the CCL.

There was a scary moment early in the game. Blues starting pitcher Ben Kirke was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Santa Barbara’s Conor Davis. Kirke was escorted off the field by coaches and trainers and treated by paramedics.

The Foresters begin a five-game home stand on Tuesday against the Ventura County Buccaneers. They then play the San Francisco on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and Thursday and the Academy Barons on Friday and Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.