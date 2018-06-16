Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:11 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Score Wild Walk-Off Win Over Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 16, 2018 | 4:24 a.m.

Everything seems to be going right for the Santa Barbara Foresters during the early season.

Friday's 5-4 win over the visiting Ventura Buccaneers was a perfect example. The Foresters won their seventh straight game via a walk-off strikeout that eluded the catcher and a throwing error.

With two outs and Luke Ritter at second base in the bottom of the ninth, John Jensen struck out swinging against Ventura's Colton Follet. The ball, however, got away from catcher Anthony Parissi and Jensen took off for first base. The ball was then thrown away, allowing Ritter to race home for the unusual walk-off win.

“I just didn’t stop,” Ritter told sbforesters.org after receiving a postgame Gatorade shower from his teammates. “We were told to not stop running so that’s what I did. I’m glad we responded and got the W.”

Isaac Coffey, in his second start since graduating from Dos Pueblos High,  held the Buccaneers scoreless through five innings.

Coffey was given a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Tyler Hardman. The Foresters added single runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 4-0.

Ventura scored a run in the seventh and the Foresters thought they answered in the bottom of the inning. But the run was nullified by a runner's interference call.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard argued the call and was ejected from the game.

Ventura scored three runs in the eighth off Foresers reliever Noah Gotsis. Dalton Duerte provided the big blow with a game-tying two-run homer.

The Foresters sent out southpaw Brad Demco in the ninth and he sent the Buccaneers down in order, setting the scene for a wild bottom of the ninth.

The Foresters are back in action on Saturday and Sunday against the San Luis Obispo Blues in a pair of California Collegiate League games at Pershing Park. Saturday's game is at 6 p.m. and Sunday's at 2 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 