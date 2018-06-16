Foresters Score Wild Walk-Off Win Over Ventura

Baseball

Everything seems to be going right for the Santa Barbara Foresters during the early season.

Friday's 5-4 win over the visiting Ventura Buccaneers was a perfect example. The Foresters won their seventh straight game via a walk-off strikeout that eluded the catcher and a throwing error.

With two outs and Luke Ritter at second base in the bottom of the ninth, John Jensen struck out swinging against Ventura's Colton Follet. The ball, however, got away from catcher Anthony Parissi and Jensen took off for first base. The ball was then thrown away, allowing Ritter to race home for the unusual walk-off win.

“I just didn’t stop,” Ritter told sbforesters.org after receiving a postgame Gatorade shower from his teammates. “We were told to not stop running so that’s what I did. I’m glad we responded and got the W.”

Isaac Coffey, in his second start since graduating from Dos Pueblos High, held the Buccaneers scoreless through five innings.

Coffey was given a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Tyler Hardman. The Foresters added single runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 4-0.

Ventura scored a run in the seventh and the Foresters thought they answered in the bottom of the inning. But the run was nullified by a runner's interference call.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard argued the call and was ejected from the game.

Ventura scored three runs in the eighth off Foresers reliever Noah Gotsis. Dalton Duerte provided the big blow with a game-tying two-run homer.

The Foresters sent out southpaw Brad Demco in the ninth and he sent the Buccaneers down in order, setting the scene for a wild bottom of the ninth.

The Foresters are back in action on Saturday and Sunday against the San Luis Obispo Blues in a pair of California Collegiate League games at Pershing Park. Saturday's game is at 6 p.m. and Sunday's at 2 p.m.