Foresters’ Season-Opening 15-Game Win Streak Ends at Healdsburg

Baseball

The Foresters struck out 15 times and ended up suffering their first loss of the season after a record 15 straight wins, falling at the Healdsburg Prune Packers, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara was held to five hits by Healdsburg pitchers Ian Villers, Jackson Cunningham and Chrit Rudkin. Villares led the Prune Packers with six strikeouts, Cunningham had five and Rudkin four.

Healdsburg jumped on Foresters starter Tanner Biibee for two runs in the first inning. Wendel Champion led off the game with a double and scored on an error on Ryan Ruley’s ball hit to shortstop. At second base, Riley advanced to third on a fly out to center and scored on a wild pitch.

Healdsburg made it 3-0 in the fifth on a RBI double by Quentin Selma off of James Notary.

The Foresters put runners at second base in the sixth and seventh, but Cunningham was able to quell the threats.

The Foresters complete their road trip to Healdsburg on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The first game is at 3 p.m.