Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Foresters ‘Ster’ Up Smiles During Wichita Hospital Visit

Ballclub takes a break from playing for national championship to provide support for young cancer patients as part of its Hugs for Cubs program

The 2016 Foresters wear hospital garb as they meet with a young man who met the 2006 team when it visited Via Christi Hospital as part of the club’s Hugs for Cubs program to support young cancer patients. Click to view larger
The 2016 Foresters wear hospital garb as they meet with a young man who met the 2006 team when it visited Via Christi Hospital as part of the club’s Hugs for Cubs program to support young cancer patients. (Santa Barbara Foresters / Hugs for Cubs photo)
By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | August 10, 2016 | 2:33 p.m.

As they have every year they’ve been traveling to the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan, the Santa Barbara Foresters paid a visit Wednesday to Via Christi Hospital to continue their Hugs for Cubs cancer support program.

Two dozen hunky ballplayers filled the hallways and patient rooms for nearly three hours, delivering stuffed animals, playing games, telling baseball stories, and creating smiles as well as they have been hitting fastballs.

“We had a great visit with lots of kids,” said manager Bill Pintard, who started Hugs for Cubs in 1994 with his son, Eric. “The players were playing Uno and bowling in the hallway with the kids. This is such an important part of who we are as an organization and we’re always so happy we can help out here in Wichita.”

The Forester players cheer on a young girl who rolls a strike as she bowls in the hospital hallway. Click to view larger
The Forester players cheer on a young girl who rolls a strike as she bowls in the hospital hallway. (Santa Barbara Foresters / Hugs for Cubs photo)

Added slugging first baseman Hunter Williams, “That’s one of the best feelings you can have. You make those kids’ days and they look at you like you’re a hero. They brighten my day as much as I helped them.”

Pintard has been bringing his team here for more than 20 years. The connections they have made over the years continue to bring smiles and support.

“Earlier that day I was at the ballpark,” Pintard said with a smile. “I met a man who said, ‘You visited my son (at the hospital) when he was 1 year old.’ And then over walks this big, strapping 16-year-old kid who was once that little boy. Then later, we also saw a boy who was unfortunately back in the hospital, but we had seen him when he was very young, too. So it was great to be able to cheer him up again.”

The Foresters continue play at the NBC World Series on Thursday for a quarterfinal game, and they’ll certainly have some new young fans rooting for them.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard meets with a hospital staff member and a young patient at Via Christi Hospital. Pintard and the Foresters have been making their Hugs for Cubs hospital visit for the last 24 years. Click to view larger
Foresters manager Bill Pintard meets with a hospital staff member and a young patient at Via Christi Hospital. Pintard and the Foresters have been making their Hugs for Cubs hospital visit for the last 24 years. (Santa Barbara Foresters / Hugs for Cubs photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 