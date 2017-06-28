Foresters Strand 11 Baserunners in 3-2 Loss to Blues

Baseball

Santa Barbara hitters were frustrated by three San Luis Obispo Blues pitchers, and the Foresters dropped a 3-2 decision in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

The Foresters had nine hits but stranded 11 baserunners in losing for the third time in their last four games.

Robert Ay of the Blues allowed both runs on seven hits and two walks, but he struck out six in 5.2 innings and left four runners in scoring position. Jake Swiech pitched a scoreless 2.2 innings and Austin Isenhart finished the game by striking out the side and leaving two men on base.

The Foresters scored in the first and second innings. Walker Grisanti tripled and scored on a double by Evan Lee in the opening inning and Hank Loforte singled in Jimmy Galusky in the second.

Santa Barbara third baseman Spencer Steer threw out a runner at the plate in the third, but the Blues capitalized on a couple of errors and scored a run on single by Myles Emmerson. They took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a two-out single by Price Visintainer.

The Foresters return home Thursday for a game against the Ventura Halos at 6 p.m.

