Foresters Sweep Twin Bill Against Long Beach Legends, Extend Win Streak to Eight

Baseball

Walker Grisanti drove in the tying and go-ahead runs for the Santa Barbara Foresters in a 3-1 baseball win over the Long Beach Legends in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara erupted for 14 hits in the second game and won 11-3 to complete a sweep and extend its winning streak to eight games.

Luke Ritter, Joshua Jung, Ryan Cash and Evan Lee all collected two hits for the Foresters in the nightcap. Ritter drove in three runs, Jung had two RBI and Cash, Lee, Grisanti and David Hamilton each had a RBI.

Cash, the lead-off hitter, reached base four times and scored four runs.

“We were patient and waited for the ball in the zone,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. “We took a lot of walks and didn't strikeout. We had about even strikeouts and walks, which is our goal.”

Ahead 3-2, the Foresters broke the game open in the fourth inning with three runs. With two outs, Steven Coe doubled and Hamilton followed with a RBI single. Cash drove in Hamilton with a single. He scored the third run after a walk to Lee and and an error on ball hit by Jung.

The Foresters made it 7-2 in the sixth when Jung and Cash doubled.

In the opener, Long Beach took a 1-0 lead on a RBI triple by Trevor Steinman.

The Foresters tied the score in the third on a one-out double by Austin Todd and a RBI single by Grisanti.

Santa Barbara took the lead in the seventh against Long Beach starter Evan May. Grisanti drew a walk with the bases load to bring home Brody Weiss for the go-ahead run and Jung hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Chandler Bengtson.

Tanner Lawson pitched seven strong innings for the Foresters, striking out eight while allowing one run on three hits and a walk. Corey Herndon gave up one hit and a walk in two shutout innings of relief.

The Foresters are back in action on Saturday against the Conejo Oaks at 6 p.m.