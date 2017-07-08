Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:21 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters Take Two From Ventura Halos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 8, 2017 | 10:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters swept a doubleheader against the Ventura Halos on Saturday at Pershing Park, winning the first game 4-1 and taking the nightcap 11-5. 

With the two California Collegiate League wins, the Foresters have now won five in a row.

In the opener, Nathan Vasquez pitch seven shutout innings, scattering seven hits, walking one and striking out five. The defense turned two double plays behind him.

Evan Lee had three hits and Joshua Jung blasted a home run in the third inning.

The Foresters took advantage of a throwing error by Halos starter Dylan Francis after fielding a Joey Fiske bunt. Two runs scored on the error. Lee singled home the fourth run.

Steven Coe drove in four runs on a pair of hits and Jimmy Galusky went 3-for-3 and had 2 RBIs in the nightcap

Brody Weiss had a RBI triple and a single.

It was 4-2 when the Foresters broke the game open in the sixth, scoring five runs. Zach Humphreys walked, stole second and scored on a Walker Grisanti single, and Chandler Bengtson hit a RBI double. Blake Brewster walked and Coe tripled to bring home Bengtson and Brewster. Galusky capped the outburst with a two-run homer to left for a 9-1 lead.

Nathan Wiles pitched five innings to earn the win.

The Foresters play host to the Arroyo Seco Saints at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

