Baseball

Foresters Easily Take Care of Halos

Tyler Adkison leads the way for Santa Barbara during 8-1 victory over Ventura

Bret Boswell of the Foresters reaches home during Tuesday night’s victory over Ventura. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | July 19, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

In a repeat of Sunday’s big win over Conejo, the Foresters beat the Halos 8-1 Tuesday night, led by 15 hits and highlighted by a four-run first and a great start by Tanner Lawson.

As Santa Barbara heads into the home stretch of the CCL season, every win puts them one step closer to a guaranteed spot in the postseason league playoffs.

The Sters got on the board quickly against Ventura, using, as they have so often this year, clutch two-out hitting. With two men on, Bret Boswell banged a two-out, two-run double to open the scoring. He jogged home a moment later ahead of Tyler Adkison’s fourth homer of the season.

That was more than enough for Lawson, who threw six innings of three-hit ball, allowing only one run while striking out five. Ryan Shetter and Max Gibbs closed things with three perfect innings of relief.

Ventura didn’t help themselves, as errors led to five unearned runs. One came in the fourth, when Matt Henderson scored on a Travis Moniot single that eluded an outfielder. Hank LoForte then drove in Moniot with the first of his two hits on the night.

Adkison came through again in the fifth, driving in Hunter Williams, who had doubled and stolen third, with his third RBI of the game. He then added a steal of his own, setting him up to score on Dylan Paul’s single.

The Foresters head home for Wednesday important matchup against the SoCal Catch, beginning at 5 pm at UCSB.

