Foresters Tanner Lawson, Evan Kravetz Blank Neptune Beach

Tanner Lawson and Evan Kravetz combined on a six-hit shutout as the Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Neptune Beach Pearl, 8-0, on Friday in a California Collegiate League game at Pershing Park.

Lawson pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out six. Kravetz struck out four and gave up just one hit in three innings.

The Foresters were leading 2-0 before blowing the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Austin Todd tripled and Evan Lee singled him home. Lee advanced to second on an error, went to third on a sacrifice by Ryan Reynolds and scored on a double by Joshua Jung. Walker Grisanti drew a walk and Jimmy Galusky belted a three-run homer to left to make it 7-0.

John Jensen tripled in the seventh and scored the eighth run on a sacrifice fly by Grisanti.

Steven Coe singled in Jung in the second inning for Santa Barbara’s first run. Todd doubled and scored on a single by Reynolds in the third inning.

The Foresters (15-7) continue their three-game series with Neptune Beach on Saturday at 6 p.m.

