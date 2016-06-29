Foresters Settle for 1-1 Tie Against Team USA

Baseball

Heading into another contest against Team USA, Foresters manager Bill Pintard was well aware of the formidable challenge his squad faced as it attempted to bounce back from an offensive onslaught the previous day at Dodger Stadium.

He was also mindful of the fact that there was no better way to counter a potent offense than with quality pitching.

That was exactly the successful formula that played out for the ‘Sters on Wednesday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Led by a masterful pitching performance from Kyle Johnston, Santa Barbara battled to a 1-1 tie against the U.S. Collegiate National Team during an extra-inning ballgame called after 10 innings on account of darkness.

“We played outstandingly today and I’m really proud of the effort our guys put forth,” Pintard said. “We came off the field yesterday knowing that we could compete with them and really executed overall.”

During six dazzling innings of work, Johnston gave up just one run off four hits and struck out six. Feeling comfortable from the outset, the right-hander from Texas retired 11 of his first 12 batters.

“Their starter threw extremely well and made quality pitches when needed,” USA manager George Horton commented. “All things considered, it was definitely a day dominated by pitching and defense.”

The Foresters' bullpen stepped up big, delivering a shut-down effort against a dangerous U.S. lineup. Relievers Max Gibbs, Blake Smith and Nick Kennedy combined to throw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits and striking out four.

Santa Barbara's offense was led by Hunter Williams, who scored their only run with a fourth inning solo homer. Brett Boswell had a nice day at the plate, going 2-5.

Team USA also got a solid performance on the mound from its pitching staff, which held the 'Sters to just four total hits on the day. Starter Tanner Houck threw four strong innings, surrendering one run while walking two and striking out one.

“Houck looked absolutely filthy as he was throwing balls in the middle nineties with tremendous heaviness and sink,” coach Horton added. “He really gets down on the mound, which allows his velocity to increase as he releases the ball.”

The U.S. attack was carried by TJ Friedl, who went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Brendan Mckay also contributed to his team’s offense while going 2-3.

Making a notable appearance on his home turf while playing for Team USA was UCSB’s Kyle Nelson. During 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, the standout closer gave up one hit while striking out two.

When asked about playing for the U.S. squad, Nelson responded: “It has been tons of fun and I’ve been soaking it all in because all of these great payers know so much about the game.”

Also representing the Gauchos was shortstop Clay Fisher, who recorded two infield assists while going 0/1 at the plate for Team USA.

“I felt at home today and comfortable in such a familiar setting.” Fisher said. “Overall, it was fun being able to represent UCSB while playing on my own home turf.”

After managing just one hit during the first three innings, Santa Barbara finally got on the board during the fourth. With a deep drive over the centerfield wall, Williams gave his team an early 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, the U.S. got another base runner in scoring position after Friedl doubled to right field. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Jeren Kendall spanked an RBI double to left field which tied the game at 1-1.

Yet, this run proved to be the final score that fans and pro scouts alike would observe at the crowded stadium on Wednesday evening, as both pitching staffs threw lights-out for the remainder of the game.

“This was an experience of a lifetime, as our players will probably never again get the unique opportunity to face Team USA and they’ll remember it forever,” coach Pintard concluded.

The U.S. Collegiate National Team will now travel back to Los Angeles for three more exhibitions before trimming their roster to 26 players. Afterwards, the elite squad will begin international competition with trips to Taiwan, Japan and Cuba.

In a quick turn around, the Foresters (14-6-1 overall) will get right back to work Thursday with a game against the Orange County Surf at 5:05 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

