Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Settle for 1-1 Tie Against Team USA

Masterful pitching performance from Kyle Johnston leads Santa Barbara to a draw in ballgame called due to darkness

Hunter Williams is congratulated by his Foresters teammates after hitting a solo shot during the fourth inning against Team USA at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
Hunter Williams is congratulated by his Foresters teammates after hitting a solo shot during the fourth inning against Team USA at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | June 29, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

Heading into another contest against Team USA, Foresters manager Bill Pintard was well aware of the formidable challenge his squad faced as it attempted to bounce back from an offensive onslaught the previous day at Dodger Stadium.

Foresters catcher Brian Bussey looks to block a potential wild pitch on Wednesday.
Foresters catcher Brian Bussey looks to block a potential wild pitch on Wednesday. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)

He was also mindful of the fact that there was no better way to counter a potent offense than with quality pitching.

That was exactly the successful formula that played out for the ‘Sters on Wednesday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. 

Led by a masterful pitching performance from Kyle Johnston, Santa Barbara battled to a 1-1 tie against the U.S. Collegiate National Team during an extra-inning ballgame called after 10 innings on account of darkness.

“We played outstandingly today and I’m really proud of the effort our guys put forth,” Pintard said. “We came off the field yesterday knowing that we could compete with them and really executed overall.”

During six dazzling innings of work, Johnston gave up just one run off four hits and struck out six. Feeling comfortable from the outset, the right-hander from Texas retired 11 of his first 12 batters. 

“Their starter threw extremely well and made quality pitches when needed,” USA manager George Horton commented. “All things considered, it was definitely a day dominated by pitching and defense.”

The Foresters' bullpen stepped up big, delivering a shut-down effort against a dangerous U.S. lineup. Relievers Max Gibbs, Blake Smith and Nick Kennedy combined to throw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits and striking out four. 

Santa Barbara's offense was led by Hunter Williams, who scored their only run with a fourth inning solo homer. Brett Boswell had a nice day at the plate, going 2-5.

Team USA also got a solid performance on the mound from its pitching staff, which held the 'Sters to just four total hits on the day. Starter Tanner Houck threw four strong innings, surrendering one run while walking two and striking out one.  

The Santa Barbara Foresters and Team USA share high fives following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday June 29th at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Foresters and Team USA share high fives following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday June 29th at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)

“Houck looked absolutely filthy as he was throwing balls in the middle nineties with tremendous heaviness and sink,” coach Horton added. “He really gets down on the mound, which allows his velocity to increase as he releases the ball.”

The U.S. attack was carried by TJ Friedl, who went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Brendan Mckay also contributed to his team’s offense while going 2-3.

Making a notable appearance on his home turf while playing for Team USA was UCSB’s Kyle Nelson. During 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, the standout closer gave up one hit while striking out two. 

When asked about playing for the U.S. squad, Nelson responded: “It has been tons of fun and I’ve been soaking it all in because all of these great payers know so much about the game.”

Also representing the Gauchos was shortstop Clay Fisher, who recorded two infield assists while going 0/1 at the plate for Team USA. 

“I felt at home today and comfortable in such a familiar setting.” Fisher said. “Overall, it was fun being able to represent UCSB while playing on my own home turf.”

Team USA third baseman Taylor Walls goes for a ground ball during a 1-1 tie versus the Foresters.
Team USA third baseman Taylor Walls goes for a ground ball during a 1-1 tie versus the Foresters. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)

After managing just one hit during the first three innings, Santa Barbara finally got on the board during the fourth. With a deep drive over the centerfield wall, Williams gave his team an early 1-0 advantage. 

In the top of the sixth, the U.S. got another base runner in scoring position after Friedl doubled to right field. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Jeren Kendall spanked an RBI double to left field which tied the game at 1-1.

Yet, this run proved to be the final score that fans and pro scouts alike would observe at the crowded stadium on Wednesday evening, as both pitching staffs threw lights-out for the remainder of the game.   

“This was an experience of a lifetime, as our players will probably never again get the unique opportunity to face Team USA and they’ll remember it forever,” coach Pintard concluded. 

The U.S. Collegiate National Team will now travel back to Los Angeles for three more exhibitions before trimming their roster to 26 players. Afterwards, the elite squad will begin international competition with trips to Taiwan, Japan and Cuba. 

In a quick turn around, the Foresters (14-6-1 overall) will get right back to work Thursday with a game against the Orange County Surf at 5:05 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 