Foresters to Play San Diego Stars in NBC World Series Quarterfinals

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters will take on the San Diego Stars in a quarterfinal game of the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita on Thursday at 1:20 p.m.

The Foresters won Pool A while the Stars finished second in Pool C.



A win by the Foresters would put them in the semifinals on Friday at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 PDT.

Santa Barbara is seeking to be the first team to win seven NBC World Series titles.

All Forester games can be heard on AM 1290.

