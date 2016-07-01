Foresters Trounced 10-0 by Orange County

Baseball

In a complete 180 from Wednesday's game against Team USA, the Foresters were baffled at the plate and played lackadaisical ball in a 10-0 loss to the OC Surf on Thursday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Surfs’ starting pitcher Payton Lobdell had a tremendous outing, pitching a seven-hit, complete-game shutout. Lobdell now boasts an impressive 1.15 ERA.

On the Foresters’ side, the team looked like they were on autopilot, committing four errors. They used seven pitchers, four of whom were position players, in an effort to conserve the staff for four straight California Collegiate League games starting Friday.

The ’Sters play at 5:05 pm against the Neptune Beach Pearl, in the first of four straight home games.