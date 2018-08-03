Foresters Unload Against Lonestar in NBC World Series Opener, 18-5

Baseball

The first three hitters in the Santa Barbara Foresters’ batting order combined to score nine runs and drive in five in an 18-5 romp over Lonestar, Texas in an opening pool-play game at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan., on Friday.

The game was called after five innings on the mercy rule.

The Foresters scored two in the first inning and erupted for six in the third. They put the game away by scoring 10 runs in the fourth.

Lead-off hitter Logan Allen reached base four times and scored three times. He also hit a pair of RBI singles.

No. 2 hitter Brandon Lewis scored all three times he got on base and had a pair of RBI.

Third hitter Luke Ritter scored three times and got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a RBI in the fourth inning.

Ryan Cash drove in three runs with a pair of singles and Utah Jones had a three-run double in the explosive fourth inning. No. 9 hitter Brandon Zaragoza had two RBI.

A total of 10 Foresters collected RBI in the blowout win.

Mitchell Caskey of Lonestar hit a grand slam off Sanrta Barbara starter Tyler Bibee in the third inning.

Hunter Breault, who relieved Bibee with two out in the third inning, picked up the victory.