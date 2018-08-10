Friday, August 10 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Foresters Use Two Big Innings to beat San Antonio, Reach NBC World Series Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 10, 2018 | 9:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters capitalized on a pair of walks with two outs in the sixth inning and scored four runs before erupting for five runs in the eighth to defeat the San Antonio Angels, 11-2, and advance to the championship game of the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan.

The Foresters, seeking a NBC World Series record seventh title, will play either the Wellington (Kansas) Heat or the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Star Team in Saturday’s title game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The Foresters were trailing 2-1 with two outs the bottom of the sixth of the semifinal game. Utah Jones and Slade Heggen then drew walks against San Antonio starter Richard Gilbert.

San Antonio brought in reliever Justin Lewis and Logan Allen greeted him with a RBI single to tie the score. Brandon Lewis followed with a two-run double for a 4-2 lead.

The Foresters added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jones, which brought in Patrick Mathis.

In the eighth, the Foresters pounded reliever Ryan Ramsey with five hits and five runs. Mathis belted a three-run homer and Jones hit a two-run double.

Forester relievers James Notary, Nico O’Donnell and Chase Wallace combined to pitch four no-hit innings to seal the win. Notary pitched two innings and earned the win.

Michael Hobbs started for the Foresters and pitched five innings, allowing four hits while striking out four. Hunter Breault took over in the sixth and allowed two runs before Notary took over and got the Foresters out of the jam.

Mathis and Elijah Alexander each had two hits and Mathis and Jones both drove in three runs.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

