Baseball

Foresters Walk Away With 15-2 Win Over Southern Nevada

David Clawson is greeted by his Forester teammates at home plate after belting a grand slam homer. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 17, 2017 | 8:36 a.m.

David Clawson belted a grand slam in the third inning, igniting the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 15-2 non-league baseball victory over Southern Nevada at Pershing Park on Friday.

The Foresters took advantage of 14 walks issued by Southern Nevada pitchers and four hit batters. Ryan Reynolds drew four walks and scored twice.

Lead-off hitter Austin Todd reached base five times on two walks, a hit by pitch and two singles. He scored the first run after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. He scored again after singling in two runs in a six-run seventh inning.

Joshua Jung hit a three-run triple with two out in the seventh. He had five RBI in the game.

Tanner Lawson was dominating in his five innings on the mound. He struck out 11 of the 19 batters he faced, allowed three hits and one run. Relievers Corey Henderson, Colton Follett and Garrett Gayle combined for five strikeouts.

“I really liked the fact that our strikeout to walk ratio for the pitchers (17 to 3) was really good,” said Foresters manager Bill Pintard. “Lawson got in some trouble, but got out of it and pitched well. Corey Herndon was outstanding; we’re going to see a lot of him. He’s got a lot of movement, so great to see him for the first time.”

The Foresters and Southern Nevada play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Pershing Park.

